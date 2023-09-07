TAKING a chance to get on the tools and learn about the industry, 16 girls from Newcastle and Lake Macquarie schools have completed a course to help open doors in electrical, mechanical, machining or fitting careers.
Student Hannah Mackey said she learned a lot over the 10-day Head Start Pre Apprenticeship Educational Pathways Program and will be starting a school-based traineeship in cabinet making in 2024.
"I've experienced a lot of manual handling and learning about the different trades," she said.
The NSW government-funded program was held at the Business Growth Centre in Gateshead where students had the opportunity to gain their White Card and hear from women in the industry.
HunterNet Career Connections second year fitter machinist apprentice Nicole Clifton said programs like this gave female students a taste of different trades.
"It's to help them discover what they might want to pursue," she said.
Student Mariah Durazza said she wanted to do the course to get a start on the competencies for an apprenticeship.
"I'm hoping to get a school-based traineeship in the fabrication or mechanical industry," she said.
"I've learned a lot about tools and the importance of PPE, safety and respect in the workplace."
Lake Macquarie group of schools Head Teacher Careers Cassie Wells said the program had been a huge success for the female students, allowing them to gain skills using basic hand tools and following workplace standards to make a False Jaw.
"We have had such an overwhelming response for programs targeting females in non-traditional trades. With the support of local GTO HunterNet, the Educational Pathways Program has been able to provide this opportunity for the female students," she said.
"We are really hoping that there will be employment outcomes for the girls at the end of their work experience."
