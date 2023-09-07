Newcastle Herald
Newcastle and Lake Macquarie students complete pre apprenticeship Educational Pathways Program

September 7 2023
TAKING a chance to get on the tools and learn about the industry, 16 girls from Newcastle and Lake Macquarie schools have completed a course to help open doors in electrical, mechanical, machining or fitting careers.

