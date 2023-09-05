Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Permanent gets naming rights for Knights Centre of Excellence

Updated September 6 2023 - 9:07am, first published 7:23am
The Knights Centre of Excellence. Picture supplied
Newcastle Permanent has been announced as the official naming rights partner of the Knights Centre of Excellence until at least the end of the 2026 season.

