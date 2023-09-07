4 beds | 3 baths | 5 cars
Imagine living lakeside in your prestige home, with a million-dollar view, a showroom interior, and plenty of space for the whole family and guests. Positioned on 1384sqm of absolute waterfront land, this property allows you to join the fortunate few who can call this idyllic location home.
One of the standout features of this waterfront home according to listing agent Anthony Di Nardo is the panoramic views of Lake Macquarie.
"The large almost 1400sqm flat block is North facing, and the home has a designer award-winning pool and pool area. You can watch sunrises and sunsets from the living rooms, main bedroom, and deck. There is also five secure car parking available," Mr Di Nardo said.
"Those looking for a prestigious and relaxed lakeside lifestyle will be attracted to this property. Also Sydney buyers wanting to stay close to the motorway to Sydney. A lot of the owners in the area are boaties and have their boats moored at Marks Pt Marina."
With uninterrupted lake views over two north-facing levels and offering plenty of wow factor, this architecturally built home epitomises the essence of contemporary Lake Macquarie living with its enviable mix of location, design and function.
Flawlessly created, the layout features four bedrooms including a main suite reminiscent of a luxury hotel with floor-to-ceiling curved glass providing a 180-degree lake vista and a luxurious retreat space where you can relax in privacy.
Living zones are equally impressive with a visionary open plan space soaking up the blue water outlook and encompassing a gourmet kitchen. The quality island kitchen is appointed with premium appliances and luxe stone surfaces.
The dedicated home office sits within a glass enclosure where the view is once again maximised.
On the lake's edge find an outside area with electric awning for outdoor dining while watching all the action on the lake, and to the rear find a resort-inspired pool and entertainment area where privacy is guaranteed.
From the clever use of glass to the sea wall and an access ramp for launching small watercraft, nothing has been overlooked in creating a stunning home that's perfect for water enthusiasts.
The home is moments from the Marks Point Marina, Blacksmiths Beach, Belmont Golf Course, Fernleigh Track, and essentials at Swansea and Belmont.
"Here you can be tucked away and in a quiet suburb to enjoy the serenity, whilst being super close to beaches, cafes, and shops at Belmont, the motorway to Sydney, and Swansea airport, " Mr Di Nardo said.
