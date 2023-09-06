NEW Central Coast music festival, Let The Good Times Roll, has delivered a line-up fit for a king.
UK rockers Royal Blood will headline the December 10 party at The Entrance's Memorial Park as part of their first Australian tour since 2018.
On that last visit to Australia Royal Blood headlined Maitland's Groovin' The Moo.
The Newcastle Herald wrote: "[Mike] Kerr's dexterity on the fret board and bombastic riffs left every other guitarist on the bill for dead. Figure It Out even created a circle pit in the usually sedate Moo audience and Out Of The Black's machine gun drumming provided the festival's most theatrical rock moment, complete with a gong."
The Figure It Out and Out Of The Black hit-makers are touring their fourth album Back To The Water Below, which was released last Friday.
Joining Royal Blood's Mike Kerr (bass, vocals) and Ben Thatcher (drums) at Let The Good Times Roll will be Lismore alt-rock legends Grinspoon, New Zealand's Six60, Skegss, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Bad//Dreems, The Cat Empire, The Buoys, Tiali, The Bamboos, Coterie, Gang Of Brothers and Central Coast's own Little Quirks.
Tickets go on sale on Friday.
