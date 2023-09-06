Jaffas look for Ben Kennedy to lead the way again in NPL decider

Lambton Jaffas coach David Tanchevski believes skipper and keeper Ben Kennedy proved the difference in a tight NPL men's premiership win this season.
And Broadmeadow counterpart John Bennis reckons Kennedy, a grand final-winning teammate of his at Magic in 2005, was the difference between the sides last time they met in a 4-2 win for Lambton.
But in the lead-up to Saturday night's grand final between the teams, the former Jets and Mariners shot-stopper himself was not getting carried away with his form.
"This year I haven't really thought about it too much," Kennedy said. "I just try and be consistent for the team and I feel I've done that. I've just tried to turn up week in, week out and perform."
The 36-year-old, though, will no doubt be a key player again for Jaffas against the dangerous Magic attack, which have scored 68 goals in the league this year.
Kennedy made crucial saves in the 1-0 win over the Braedyn Crowley-led Maitland in last year's decider and he expected a different challenge this time around.
"I guess we've got the experience on our side [again], but I think they are a different team to Maitland," he said. "They've got a lot of good players who are young and enthusiastic, they are a good football side who play good football.
"In a way it's similar to last year, but also last year Maitland went in as premiers and this year it's us, so I guess we go in with a bit of a target on our back.
"They've got probably four or five who are quite dangerous on any given day, so you can't really pinpoint one player to say you have to stop him. It's got to be a team effort to shut them down."
Lambton overcame an indifferent first half of the season, and 12 red cards, to rise to top spot and the grand final with an 11-game unbeaten run. They shaded Magic by a point for the premiership, with Charlestown another point away.
Kennedy believed his side were peaking at the right time of the season.
"I think we had seven or eight new boys at the start of the year," he said.
"Then we had send offs, injuries and whatnot, which played a part, but I think the last 10 weeks or so we've had a pretty settled line up and I think that's starting to show in our football."
Tanchevski said Kennedy had been one of his side's best this season, especially given his remarkable effort of nine penalty saves across league and cup games.
"It's won us the premiership really, when you look at how they would have decided games," Tanchevski said.
"For me, he's the best keeper in the comp."
Kennedy was grand final man of the match for Magic in 2005 when they downed South Cardiff 2-1 in extra-time.
"Obviously Magic is a club where I had good memories at, and that's something I will always remember, but that's all in the past now and it's just focus on Lambton and this weekend," he said.
