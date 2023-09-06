The Newcastle Jets have strengthened their stocks for the 2023-24 A-League Women's season with the acquisition of towering American goalkeeper Izzy Nino.
The 24-year-old hails from Northville, Michigan and arrives in Newcastle after six seasons playing for University of Michigan in the United States college system.
Nino stands about 185 centimetres tall.
IN THE NEWS:
Long-serving Jets goalkeeper Claire Coelho, who shared the shot-stopping duties last season with Georgina Worth, has retired from elite-level football.
Coelho will be in goals for Newcastle Olympic on Sunday when they face Broadmeadow in the NPLW Northern NSW grand final at Magic Park (5pm).
Whether Worth is playing again for the Jets has not yet been revealed but the club have announced the signing of NPLW NSW goalkeeper Kiara Rochaix.
The Jets start pre-season training next week and launch their 2023-24 campaign with an F3 Derby against the Mariners at Central Coast Stadium on October 14 in an expanded 22-round competition.
Captain Cassidy Davis plus forwards Lauren Allan and Lara Gooch have been re-signed. Foundation Jets player Gema Simon returns after a season with Melbourne Victory.
Newcastle have also secured lethal strike weapon Melina Ayres from Victory as well as Swiss international Lorena Baumann, who is a defender.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.