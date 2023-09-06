Newcastle Herald
Jets sign American goalkeeper Izzy Nino: 2023-24 A-League Women

By Renee Valentine
Updated September 6 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:30am
Goalkeeper Izzy Nino joins the Jets after six seasons with the University of Michigan. Picture by Newcastle Jets
The Newcastle Jets have strengthened their stocks for the 2023-24 A-League Women's season with the acquisition of towering American goalkeeper Izzy Nino.

