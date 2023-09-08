4 beds | 3 baths | 2 cars
Step into the timeless elegance of one of Merewether's original grand dames - a stunning 1930s home nestled in one of the suburb's sweet spots.
Positioned on a tranquil street, this beauty rests a mere 150m away from the pristine sand and surf of Merewether Beach.
Embrace the flexibility to enjoy the home as a thriving bed and breakfast, or make it your own exquisite family residence, just footsteps to the ocean.
Retaining the captivating hallmarks that make these homes so coveted, from intricate ornate plaster ceilings to the rich tallowwood floors, and not to forget the generously proportioned rooms that exude grandeur.
On sale for only the second time, this property has undergone two considerate renovations, coupled with an extension to the rear and upper level that seamlessly blend modernity with its cherished original charm.
Operating as Merewether Beach House B&B for a decade, the abode boasts a formal lounge and dining space, an open-plan family living area, as well as two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor.
On the upper floor, you'll discover an expansive parents' retreat, with a living area, bedroom, and bathroom. On the verandah, you can bask in the warm northerly light, while taking in ocean views and sea breezes.
A self-contained guest house can offer short-term accommodation, proving a lucrative opportunity as a bed and breakfast haven.
With local cafes and the renowned Merewether Baths, you'll seamlessly integrate into the vibrant community rhythm. Revel in the proximity of early morning beach dips, coastal walks, and mountain bike trails at nearby Glenrock.
