Newcastle Herald

Foster Care Week highlights need for more carers

Updated September 6 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children in NSW require carers for all types of care, from part-time and emergency care through to long term care options. Picture Shutterstock
Children in NSW require carers for all types of care, from part-time and emergency care through to long term care options. Picture Shutterstock

Nes is a long-term carer for eight-year-old Toby* and relishes her role, encouraging others to consider opening up their homes and hearts to a young person.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.