"Carers play a crucial role in providing security and warmth to a child when they are at their most vulnerable. During Foster and Kinship Care Week celebrations, we'd love to see more community members who are considering becoming a carer to reach out and take the next steps. There are different types of care to suit your availability. You could be the special carer to make a difference in a child's life through providing the stability that comes from having a safe place to sleep, space to play and support to learn."