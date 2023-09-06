A MOTHER who "spiralled out of control" after she started using drugs and lost her kids and her job will remain in prison after she was caught with methylamphetamine and a knife.
Mckaylah Rose Brown was arrested in March, charged after a suspicious fire at an Adamstown towing business destroyed a number of cars and a nearby three-bedroom home on Dibbs Street.
Police allege Brown tried to torch a stolen red Nissan Navara in the early hours of April 26, last year, which had been seized by officers for forensic examination. It's alleged the blaze then spread to a nearby home.
Brown, 27, was already wanted on two outstanding warrants when she was arrested in a driveway at Thomas Street, Cardiff.
When police searched her handbag they found a folding knife and 1.03g of the drug ice in her handbag.
In Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday, Brown pleaded guilty to drug possession and carrying the knife, telling magistrate Caleb Franklin her life had taken a turn for the worst in the last two years after she lost custody of her kids.
"I lost my kids, I just lost my job and spiralled out of control your honour," she said.
Brown is yet to enter a plea to the charge of destroying property in company by means of fire or explosives and intending to pervert the course of justice.
She appeared in court from jail, where is is already serving a sentence directly, but not solely, related to the matter in court on Wednesday.
Her earliest release date is in March, next year.
Magistrate Franklin said the crime was aggravated by the fact she was on conditional bail at the time.
"As can be inferred her life has spiralled out of control in recent years," he said.
"She tells the court of misuse of illegal drugs, the subsequent loss of her children, job and prosocial supports."
He said there was a need for both specific and general deterrence due to the nature of the crime, and said she hadn't yet dealt with the underlying factors that contributed to her offending.
Both charges carry a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment.
For drug possession, Brown was convicted with no other penalty. She was sentenced to three months imprisonment for the knife in her handbag, backdated to the date of her arrest - meaning the sentence has already been served.
The charges related to the suspicious fire will return to court in November.
