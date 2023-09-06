Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes September 7 2023

September 7 2023 - 4:30am
Thank you Sage Swinton for continuing to examine the ever-curious labyrinthine and mind-boggling decision-making regarding the Newcastle 500 ("A year 'not doing anyone any favours'," Newcastle Herald, 5/9).

