Mac Maguire ("Not much to 'no' vote for me", Letters, 5/9), once again, and for the umpteenth, tells us that he will be voting 'yes' in the referendum. With all due respect, does anyone give two hoots about how he is going to vote? I think not. Maguire says he couldn't see anything to recommend the 'no' case. Might I suggest there are any number of reasons to vote 'no' if Mr Maguire took his blinkers off and accepted there were two sides to every argument. It always pays to keep an open mind.