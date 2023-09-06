Thank you Sage Swinton for continuing to examine the ever-curious labyrinthine and mind-boggling decision-making regarding the Newcastle 500 ("A year 'not doing anyone any favours'," Newcastle Herald, 5/9).
City of Newcastle's (CoN) web page tells us that "Consultation is important to CoN because listening and responding to the community is fundamental to our functions".
And then there's: "Consultation helps us find out what is important to the community."
The community has shown an overwhelmingly negative response to the car race.
One more year, if granted, would be insane.
How about the NSW government, Destination NSW and CoN shape up with a better solution? Give the people what they want.
The people told the KPMG survey (requested by CoN), in spades, what they do not want.
It's simple. The community does not want the race in their suburb. So why won't they move the race to a designated track and get their foot off our necks?
I note Swinton's article mentions the relevant councillors, however, one Ward 1 representative is not mentioned. An oversight perhaps?
Once again the community is appalled by the needless recent deaths brought about by suburban streets being used as racetracks.
Meanwhile, in Newcastle, the government appears to encourage street racing.
It supports a Supercars event through its historic streets.
The city council, listening to community pressure to stop the race, recently obtained a report from KPMG.
The report came back in favour of stopping the race.
The city's Labor MP has publicly stated that he is also in favour of the race being stopped.
Whispers from Macquarie Street suggest they remain supportive of the race.
If the event does go ahead, 22 raised pedestrian crossings and roundabouts will be removed.
Without these traffic calming devices in place, the track will be used by young drivers testing their racing skills.
If it was previously considered necessary for these traffic calming devices to be erected, why are the authorities content for pedestrians to be unprotected for three months every year?
By allowing this event to go ahead on suburban streets, the government is sending mixed messages to the community.
The federal government wants to close alleged "loopholes" in the industrial relations system.
The Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations says these "loopholes" are being exploited in particular by the mining and aviation industry.
IR law has been spiralling downwards, with loss of income relativity and loss of working conditions and entitlements since - and including - the Hawke era.
This has heralded the concept of "quiet quitting". Why wouldn't it? IR legislation needs complete reform.
The federal government's decision to block Qatar Airways from increasing its flights into Australia has given the opposition a free kick, with Bridget McKenzie calling it a protection racket for Qantas.
Senator Penny Wong's defence of the scheme - that it would save Australian jobs - would be valid if it had been applied to all other areas where we face international competition.
I think that, despite these questionable motives, it was a good decision as it will reduce the increased rate of our greenhouse gas emissions.
The National Greenhouse Gas Inventory has produced preliminary figures showing that emissions were 4.1 million tonnes above those for the same period last year, with aviation up by 63 per cent.
It was also the main driver of transport emissions, which were up by almost 20 per cent.
This means that reaching the government's legislated target of a 43 per cent reduction by 2030 is highly unlikely, and is getting more difficult every year.
But, rather than face this reality, governments of all persuasions remain fixated with economic growth and have relegated climate change to the back burner, where, if you will excuse the pun, they will get their fingers burnt.
I was extremely disappointed to hear about John Farnham allowing the 'yes' people to use his iconic song You're the Voice in their campaign. Having said that, I was not overly surprised. For a long time, I felt that it might be coming. It is a great pity that Farnham has aligned himself with Albanese and his minions and cronies. I thought Farnham was smarter than that.
Newcastle Herald columnist Noel Whittaker states we don't want to chase housing investors out of the market by restricting rate rises ("Summit offers no solution to growing housing rental crisis," Herald, 4/9). He says: "do we really want an Australia where most renters are stuck in government-built high rise apartments?" I think plenty would prefer that, with rents capped to a percentage of their income, rather than paying through the roof in a private rental.
There is, in my opinion, far too much complicated talk in Australia concerning human-induced climate change, which can lead to confusion and, in many instances, become an ultimate turn off. I wonder how many Australians realise that the single action of ceasing burning fossil fuels to create energy would quickly bring an end to human induced climate change?
Mac Maguire ("Not much to 'no' vote for me", Letters, 5/9), once again, and for the umpteenth, tells us that he will be voting 'yes' in the referendum. With all due respect, does anyone give two hoots about how he is going to vote? I think not. Maguire says he couldn't see anything to recommend the 'no' case. Might I suggest there are any number of reasons to vote 'no' if Mr Maguire took his blinkers off and accepted there were two sides to every argument. It always pays to keep an open mind.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.