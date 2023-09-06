They have scored 10 tries between them and Newcastle Knights coach Ron Griffiths says they "wouldn't change their right edge for anyone".
Centre Shanice Parker and winger Sheridan Gallagher, who is playing her NRLW debut season, have crossed for five four-pointers each and will be out to continue their lethal attacking form when they host the Sydney Roosters in a top-of-the-table clash at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
The match, kicking off at 1.30pm, is part an NRLW double-header in the competition's penultimate round and follows a showdown between the West Tigers and the Brisbane Bronces at 11.30am.
"Shanice is a great defender," Griffiths said.
"Last year she played on the left and did an exceptional job for us. You can play her at fullback if need be. This year she's our right centre and does a great job.
"Sheridan had played three games of league before she came here, so it's no fluke that we paired her up with Shanice. They've formed a great partnership ... we wouldn't change our right edge for anyone."
A win for the Knights would move them two points clear of the Roosters and into outright first position with one round remaining.
It could also help secure a home semi-final.
"To be honest, every game this season has been a big game for us, so we're just taking it week by week," Parker said.
"Obviously, this is the top of the table clash, but this competition is so unpredictable so every game leading into the finals is going to be a tough one and a challenge for us.
"We just need to work hard for each other, and have that internal focus on us leading into this game. We know it's going to be a big one but we're really lucky to have this one at home with the crowd and the community supporting us."
Leading the Roosters forward pack will be Millie Boyle, who captained Newcastle to grand final glory last year.
"She's an amazing player and I don't really want to take that away from her because the Roosters have such an amazing side, and you can see that they've been performing week on week," Parker said.
"But we've got a really big internal focus and I feel like our middles will be able to match theirs, so I'm looking forward to that."
In the only change to the Knights team this week, Jacy Carter has been named on the bench for her NRLW debut in place of Viena Tinao, who broke a bone in her foot during Newcastle's 20-12 win against Canberra last weekend and will be out for the rest of the season.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.