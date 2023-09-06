MEREWETHER coach Tony Munro is excited by the young talent coming through the Greens and believes the disappointment of losing the Hunter Rugby Union grand final will galvanise the club.
Munro and assistants Bobby Harrison and Blake Creighton have committed for another year.
The experienced mentor took the reins last season from Jamie Lind, who steered the Greens to their first premiership in 11 years.
After opening the campaign with eight wins, injuries and players departing on overseas holidays cut deep.
The Greens limped into the finals, winning one of the last seven games, before going down 32-26 to Maitland in the grand final.
"The thing that hit us hard was the injury toll," Munro said. "There were a couple of weeks in a row where we had 29 players out, which really tested our resources.
"After having the pressure valve released [of winning the premiership] last year, they probably weren't as focused. That was certainly not a reflection of the effort that they put in. We just lost a bit of momentum going into the finals and that was the killer."
Munro expects the core of the squad to remain.
Captain Sam Rouse and NSW Country breakaway Rhys Bray are headed to Heidelberg in Germany to play in the off-season.
"The core of the group - Billy Coffey, Rousey, Rhys, Lachy Milton, Dylan Evans - will be back," Munro said. "Darcy Christie-Johnson is looking to work at a law firm overseas and a couple of others are sitting on the fence.
"There are some exciting young kids coming through. Spencer Faraday will come into the mix, Ollie Kelly, an 18-year-old playing in the second row, was outstanding in the grand final. Ollie Crowe, Rory Ryan ... with the junior nursery, there is no lack of players coming through. To have three teams in a grand final is a great achievement and bodes well for the future."
