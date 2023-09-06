VOLUNTEERING their time to make a difference, University of Newcastle students, staff and alumni came together across its three campuses on Wednesday for its second-annual Gifting Day.
After its success last year raising over $200,000, the event was aimed at raising awareness and funds for seven initiatives.
University of Newcastle vice-chancellor, professor Alex Zelinsky said the day was a chance for the community to come together and talk about what's important.
"We've got a number of initiatives we've identified as a priority, where we can get people to support and relate to where we see need," he said.
The priority projects include the Mark Hughes Foundation Centre for Brain Cancer Research, Outreach for Women in the Hunter Experiencing Homelessness, the Maliyan Indigenous Student Leadership Program, the Science and Engineering Challenge, 2NURFM Community Radio Station, Shaping Futures Scholarships and Alumni House.
As students and the greater community grapple with cost of living pressures professor Zelinksy said the university wasn't expecting to receive large donations.
"We are very grateful for whatever people can give us, $5, $10, or even just donating their time helping out being a volunteer," he said.
"We recognise its a tougher environment than what it was last year."
Fundraising activities were held at UON's Callaghan, NUspace and Ourimbah campuses and involved life-sized-foosball, a photobooth, free food and live music, bringing people together.
"I'm just very proud of how our university works with the community and with our students. That's what we're about and this day brings that alive."
