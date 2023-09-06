Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

University of Newcastle hosts its second annual Gifting Day

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated September 6 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

VOLUNTEERING their time to make a difference, University of Newcastle students, staff and alumni came together across its three campuses on Wednesday for its second-annual Gifting Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.