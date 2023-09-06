NEWCASTLE Rugby League general manager Adam Devich says he can't see grand final day moving away from McDonald Jones Stadium any time soon but reckons a prospective 10,000-seat venue in the Hunter could fit the bill down the track.
Devich, marking almost one year in the role, was reflecting on 2023 deciders held at the Turton Road facility on Saturday.
The title showdowns - first grade, reserves and under 19s - marked the second of an existing five-year deal between Newcastle RL and Venues NSW, who own McDonald Jones Stadium.
However, Devich feels like there's a "missing piece of infrastructure" for this region which, if built in the future, may potentially house the competition's major event.
"Personal view is that McDonald Jones Stadium is great for what we do and, for the foreseeable future, I don't see us moving from there," Devich told the Newcastle Herald.
"But I think the Hunter region needs a 10,000-seat stadium with corporate facilities. Somewhere between the Coalfields, Lake Macquarie or Newcastle. It's a missing piece of infrastructure that would be really handy for lots of sport."
Devich, who revealed "6000 tickets were dispensed across the day" on September 2, believes a venue sized in between McDonald Jones Stadium and Newcastle's No.2 Sportsground would be ideal.
"From a facilities point of view in the area you've got No.2 Sportsground, which is obviously used for rugby [union]. Maitland Sportsground is great and we use that a lot, including in two weeks' time for President's Cup," he said.
"But then you jump straight to McDonald Jones Stadium after that and there's nothing in between, so a 10,000-seat stadium for the area would be really beneficial."
Outside a COVID-impacted visit to Maitland in 2020 and the following season being cancelled before play-offs due to the global pandemic, Newcastle RL grand finals have been held at McDonald Jones Stadium for almost a decade.
The last decider at traditional home No.1 Sportsground was in 2014. Social media comments this week included calls to return to the National Park location, which has housed bumper crowds over the years.
Devich says an attempt to play a Newcastle RL version of "Magic Round" next season at No.1, which recently underwent multimillion-dollar upgrades, was "knocked back".
He also mentioned that all 15 available corporate suites at McDonald Jones Stadium were occupied on the weekend, plus a function in the Broadmeadow Room.
The general public sat in the western grandstand and hills at either end. The eastern side of the field remained closed.
In relation to sticking with this year's Saturday schedule or reverting back to a Sunday event, Devich says it was undecided for 2024.
A 2pm kick-off for the top grade was also under review, brought forward an hour during the now concluded final series mainly to avoid NRL clashes with the Knights.
The actual date gets largely dictated by NSW Rugby League showdowns, including President's Cup, with Newcastle RL aiming to wrap up three weeks prior.
