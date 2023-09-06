FAITOTOA Faitotoa will race the clock to prove his fitness for the opening round of President's Cup at Maitland Sportsground next weekend.
The Pickers forward, used off the bench during a Newcastle Rugby League premiership defence at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, has knee damage (PCL tear).
Maitland coach Matt Lantry says Daniel Ticehurst, who was 18th man, would be the likely replacement if Faitotoa was ruled out.
The Pickers host Illawarra champions Thirroul on September 16 (2pm) while Ron Massey Cup winners St Mary's are on the other side of the draw. Mudgee Dragons or Dubbo CYMS will take the last spot in the NSW Rugby League competition.
Faitotoa recorded his third Newcastle RL title, having also been with Maitland last year and previously lining up for opponents Souths in 2018.
Meanwhile, Pickers five-eighth Chad O'Donnell was officially recognised at this week's NSWRL presentation being named men's Country Championships player of the year following his performances for the Newcastle Rebels representative squad earlier in 2023.
