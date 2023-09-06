LOGAN Aoake simply says "it's been such a good year".
The 18-year-old played in an SG Ball grand final, recently stepped up for Knights in Jersey Flegg Cup, made his Newcastle Rugby League debut at Northern Hawks and earned Australian Schoolboys selection.
Later this month Aoake, a student at St Francis Xavier's College in Hamilton, will don the famed green and gold uniform as part of a tour to Papua New Guinea.
The itinerary includes a training camp on the Sunshine Coast and back-to-back matches against PNG under 20s.
Aoake joins fellow local product Cody Hopwood (All Saints College, Maitland) in the men's national under-18 squad.
"I broke down as soon as I got named. It was one of my main goals this year and I ticked that box. It was special for me," he told the Newcastle Herald.
Following the overseas trip Aoake returns home to Waratah West and completes his HSC exams before starting pre-season training with the Knights ahead of 2024.
A versatile back, he's played in the halves and on the edge, centre and wing, throughout 2023.
Evie Jones from St Joseph's Aberdeen was listed in the Australian Schoolgirls squad.
