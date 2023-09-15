IRENE Thomas completed year 12 in India in 2022 and the now Central Coast resident is studying a Bachelor of Aeropace Engineering at the University of Newcastle.
From pursuing her interests in science, mathematics and aviation, the first year student has been awarded a HunterWiSE Women in STEM scholarship.
Funded through philanthropic donations from community and industry, the inaugural $5,000 scholarship aims to encourage women to embark on a STEM career and alleviate some of the financial burden associated with study.
"It's a welcome boost," Ms Thomas said.
"The scholarship empowers me to focus on my studies, pursue subjects that really interest me, and progress towards a career in engineering," she said.
HunterWiSE co-founder professor Sarah Johnson said the scholarship recognises the valuable contribution of students like Ms Thomas.
"We hope this may encourage more women to pursue a degree in STEM, leading to even greater opportunities for innovation," she said.
HunterWiSE initiatives are made possible through the support of industry partners and the commitment of the HunterWiSE network community.
The Women in STEM scholarship fund is sustained through philanthropic donations, underscoring industry support for a more diverse, inclusive and dynamic STEM landscape.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.