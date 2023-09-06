Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Body found in Beresfield in search for Raymond Peterson

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 6 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Peterson, 85, was reported missing on Monday afternoon. Pictures supplied
Raymond Peterson, 85, was reported missing on Monday afternoon. Pictures supplied

A BODY has sadly been found in the search for an elderly missing man.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.