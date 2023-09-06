Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal
Updated

Raymond Peterson, 85, remembered after body found amid missing person search in Beresfield

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 6 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE HEARTBROKEN family of an elderly man who was sadly found dead after a two-day search north of Newcastle has remembered him as someone who lived a life full of adventure and fun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.