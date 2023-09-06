THE HEARTBROKEN family of an elderly man who was sadly found dead after a two-day search north of Newcastle has remembered him as someone who lived a life full of adventure and fun.
Raymond Peterson was reported missing from the Beresfield area on Monday afternoon after he didn't return from walking his dog Jackie.
The beloved 85-year-old lived with Alzheimer's disease, and a large multi-agency search was launched to try and find him.
His body was discovered at the Beresfield golf course about 12.30pm on Wednesday, police confirmed.
His family was still processing the tragic turn that afternoon, but his daughter Julie Peterson said they were grateful for the community support and the efforts of emergency services.
"We are astounded at the kindness of so very many people, who gave so much to help us," she said.
She remembered her dad as a "star" who lived his life to the fullest and didn't have a bad bone in his body.
She said he will be sadly missed by his family and loved ones.
Mrs Peterson described her dad as a "really cool dresser" who loved to wear a funky shoe.
She told the Newcastle Herald that he was a talented sportsman in his younger days.
"He was able to do any sport well," Mrs Peterson said.
He was a world champion barefoot water skier and a top slalom skier, and his cousin would drive the boat for him.
Well into his 80s and up until his Alzheimer's diagnosis two years ago, Mr Peterson loved long distance bike riding.
"He would ride from Beresfield to Estabar, by Newcastle beach, for a coffee, and then ride home," Mrs Peterson said.
He cycled this route every second day - only cutting back the distance in his last 12 months of riding - so he could help with the house and backyard on the days in between.
Mrs Peterson said he had some great magpie stories from his bike rides in the Hunter.
Police confirmed a body believed to be Mr Peterson was found about 46 hours after he disappeared.
The days-long search spanned multiple suburbs and involved police rescue specialists, divers, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the State Emergency Service (SES).
The community also rallied around the Peterson family, offering memories and support as well as helping the search effort.
Mrs Peterson said she couldn't thank them all enough.
Maitland police Chief Inspector Dan Skelly told the Newcastle Herald no formal identification process had been carried out on Wednesday afternoon but the body was believed to be Mr Peterson.
He said the command post at the golf course was flooded with people wanting to help.
"We have been overwhelmed since day one, which was in the night when it commenced, it was very cold but that didn't stop people," he said.
He said there were more than 50 civilians actively assisting, not just on Monday but showing up again in the days that followed.
"They were combing the golf course, driving their cars around the streets, walking along the edge of the roadway shining their torches into culverts and things," Chief Inspector Skelly said.
"[There's been an] excellent response for the community and they really need to be congratulated."
