Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Jordan Thompson trial: Jury to determine fate of accused toddler killer Cecil Patrick Kennedy

Updated September 6 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A JURY has retired to begin determining the fate of Cecil Patrick Kennedy, accused of causing the death of a toddler at Singleton in 2005.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.