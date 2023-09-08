Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

MV Steve Irwin gears up for summer with book launch, new exhibit

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
September 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christina Gerakiteys is launching her book, Celebrating Success One Failure at a Time on Friday in Newcastle. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Christina Gerakiteys is launching her book, Celebrating Success One Failure at a Time on Friday in Newcastle. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Inspiring Newcastle innovation coach Christina Gerakiteys is launching her book, Celebrating Success One Failure at a Time, on Friday aboard the MV Steve Irwin Ship4Good in Newcastle Harbour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.