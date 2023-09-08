Inspiring Newcastle innovation coach Christina Gerakiteys is launching her book, Celebrating Success One Failure at a Time, on Friday aboard the MV Steve Irwin Ship4Good in Newcastle Harbour.
Gerakiteys, founder of UtopiaX, describes herself as an entrepreneurial futurist.
The launch features a panel of business innovators, including Jennifer Holland, founder of Throat Scope; Kerrie Goodall, founder of Ship4Good, the non-profit organisation that owns the MV Steve Irwin anchored in Newcastle Harbour; Jacqui Lane, author and advisor to business leaders; Catherine Graham, co-founder of downsizing.com.au, Australia's leading retirement living and aged care portal; and Dominic May, founder of CoastXP adventure company.
The invitation-only event is set for 5.30pm aboard the MV Steve Irwin, based harbourside in Carrington.
The book launch is a sign of the refresh of the MV Steve Irwin as Goodall prepares a run of programs for the warmer months.
"We will be reopening the ship late October with separate and even more exciting installations," she said.
Ship4Good received a City of Newcastle grant for its Under the Skin exhibition, which will kick off in November. Under the Skin is a unique series of screen prints featuring endangered ocean animals.
The prints allow for interaction with the viewer in three ways: through 2D designs, with use of UV torch to reveal what exists 'Under the Skin' and "cutting edge" augmented reality.
The Under the Skin exhibition will be accompanied by discussions aimed at school groups, with the Gerakiteys book (Celebrating Success One Failure at a Time) used to help students find "what's under your skin" in terms of passion and purpose.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.