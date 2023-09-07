Local bowling clubs tend to be the heart and soul of a community, and Bar Beach Bowling and Sporting Club is no exception.
And at the beating heart of a bowling club is its members.
People like Dixon Bell, Eddie and Fay Warren, Ena Matthew and Jean Delany, who are life members.
"Dixon has recently retired as president of the men's bowling committee after 20 years and is quite a character and Fay made a great speech [about the club's history] at a recent event," club publicity officer Katey Hughes told the Newcastle Herald.
Bar Beach Bowlo, as it is known, is celebrating its centenary this week and hosting a lawn bowls tournament this weekend to mark the occasion. Players from all over Newcastle, Port Stephens and Maitland are competing.
Also, a Black and White Ball is being held at the club on September 23 with canapes, a sit-down dinner and entertainment.
Situated opposite Bar Beach and Cooks Hill Surf Club, Bar Beach Bowlo was originally registered as Newcastle South Bowling Club in 1923, and as the Comsteel Bowling and Sporting Club in 1966. When the two clubs amalgamated in 1986 it became the Comsteel-Newcastle South Bowling Club.
The club is central to a community sporting "hub" which includes not only the surf club but also a skate park, Empire Park (the training ground for Souths Newcastle Leagues Football Club and Merewether Carlton Rugby Union Club) and Bar Beach Tennis Club. It was also the scene of one of Newcastle's most horrific accidents when a keg exploded in 2014 injuring a local bartender.
The club's two grass greens remain popular with barefoot social bowlers and the resident Bar Beach Breakers, as member bowlers are known.
Ms Hughes says it's a popular meeting place for young and old.
"For the younger generations, Bar Beach Bowlo has always been a starting point for their night out or special event," Ms Hughes said.
"The 20-somethings love an arvo beer outside, straight from the beach or work. The atmosphere is always cruisey and fun and there is a space to suit everyone.
"It's a regular stop-off on pub crawls in the afternoon and a popular spot for locals to hold their birthday parties, engagement parties, weddings and so on due to the indoor and outdoor function areas and range of function packages."
Ms Hughes celebrated her 30th birthday at the club.
"Not many people in my generation have not held a party there, or have not been to a party there," she said.
"Our club is ever evolving and is currently working with the council regarding renovating our terrace area and indoor bar and gaming facilities."
All are welcome to Bar Beach Bowlo on Saturday, September 9, to celebrate the club's 100-year milestone. There will be live music from 3pm, $5 Newtowners and free pool all day.
The club is publishing a book to commemorate the milestone and is inviting members and guests to submit stories and photos by emailing breakersbarbeach@gmail.com.
