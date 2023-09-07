Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Bar Beach Bowlo turns 100: Got any memories or photographs of the club to share?

LR
By Lisa Rockman
September 7 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local bowling clubs tend to be the heart and soul of a community, and Bar Beach Bowling and Sporting Club is no exception.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.