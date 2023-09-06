THE best of public education from across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie was celebrated at the 2023 NSW Minister's and Secretary's Awards for Excellence, held on Tuesday night at Sydney Town Hall.
Students, teachers and schools were acknowledged for their achievements, resilience, contribution and initiatives centred around literacy, numeracy, science, student wellbeing and community partnership.
Deputy premier and minister for education and early learning Prue Car said she was delighted to highlight the incredible achievements of the public system's students and teachers.
"These awards are a great opportunity to call out the fabulous educators, who every day are making a difference in the lives of children, and the inspiring students demonstrating academic, cultural, sporting and leadership excellence," she said.
Department of Education secretary Murat Dizdar acknowledged the role parents played in supporting public schools and public school students.
"The awards also recognise 12 parents, guardians and caregivers who perform invaluable support roles and who contribute significantly to their local NSW public school community; contributions that are deeply appreciated."
Public Education Foundation chief executive officer David Riordan said public education was the cornerstone of the future of NSW.
"I am so proud to be recognising excellence, not just in the performances and the personal stories but also in the achievements of students, teachers, and school staff from across NSW," he said.
There were 10 winners from the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie area and they were:
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.