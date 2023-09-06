When a dolphin was found washed ashore at Nobbys beach last week, council workers leapt into action to save its life.
Beach cleaners Steve Basedow and Joel Berryman were collecting rubbish on the sand when they noticed the creature. The pair worked quickly to get the dolphin back in the water, ensuring survival.
"I'd like to commend the actions this morning of two of your staff located at Nobbys Beach - Steve and Joel - in saving a dolphin that had washed up on the beach, completely entangled in fishing line," a letter to Newcastle City Council - which was penned last week - read.
"Without their alertness and prompt action, this mature dolphin would surely have perished. Instead, with the assistance of a few other recruits, these men were able to remove the fishing line and gently return the dolphin to the sea, to be rewarded by seeing it swim off to resume its life."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.