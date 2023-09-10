Helping to make a difference in your life and those around you Advertising Feature

If you have room in your heart and home for one more, CatholicCare Social Services Hunter-Manning would love to hear from you. Right across NSW, there are children and young people who need help so that they can feel safe and grow.



Children like 13-year-old James*. James loves musicals, playing with his toy cars and Lego, and playing Connect Four. He also loves the outdoors and going on bus, ferry, and train rides.

However, unlike most young people his age, James has some complex needs requiring a high level of support. He has been under the parental responsibility of the Minister since he was just 15 months old and has a strong multidisciplinary team that supports him. He now needs a dedicated carer to love, support, and nurture him until he reaches adulthood.

- Gary Christensen, Director- CatholicCare

With your help, CatholicCare Social Services Hunter-Manning could give James and so many other young people an opportunity to feel supported despite their past and grow into their future.

This might be for a night, a week, a few years, or until a child reaches adulthood. There are several types of care you can get involved in including immediate or crisis care, respite care, short to medium-term restoration care, and permanent care.

CatholicCare Director, Gary Christensen, said there was an overwhelming shortage of foster carers in the region. "What these children need is a safe place to call home, however foster carers can offer young people so much more than that," he said. "They can provide everyday important opportunities, and a secure and stable environment to children who often come from complicated backgrounds."

Gary said that many of the children had experienced trauma, neglect, or abuse, and that they deserved a fresh start, love, and support.

"If you have space in your heart and home for a child or young person, please contact us," he said. "You can help us change their lives."

Being a foster carer can be challenging but is also very rewarding. CatholicCare is there to support you through the journey by providing training, continual support and guidance to assist with meeting the child's needs.

CatholicCare welcomes carers from all walks of life, regardless of religion, gender, ethnicity, or disability.

If you or someone you know can provide a safe, loving home for a child or young person in need, please call CatholicCare on 1300 590 898, visit www.catholiccare.org.au, or email fostercare@catholiccare.org.au.