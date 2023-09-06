Knights veteran Gagai urges teammates to seize the day in finals

NOBODY needs to remind Dane Gagai how long it has been since Newcastle won an NRL final.
For the record, it was back in 2013, when Gagai was a young up-and-comer in a Knights team that finished seventh in the regular season. Wayne Bennett then steered them to boilover victories against Canterbury and Melbourne before a preliminary-final loss to eventual premiers Sydney Roosters.
A decade down the track, Gagai is the only remaining member of that side and also Newcastle's most experienced big-game player, as evidenced by 22 State of Origins, seven Tests and 14 play-off appearances, most of which came during his four-season stint with South Sydney.
And the advice he has shared with his young teammates in the lead-up to Sunday's do-or-die final against Canberra at McDonald Jones Stadium is to seize the day, because you never know when the next such opportunity might arise.
"I think I've played in more than 260 games now, but only one grand final," Gagai told the Newcastle Herald.
"I've been in five prelims, one here at Newcastle and four with Souths, as well as a grand final.
"So it's hard to do.
"A lot of players go their whole careers without playing in a grand final.
"It's a small window and, the thing is, you can't let the opportunity slip by, because once this year is done, everyone starts all over again next year.
"So we've got a good opportunity. We've got an end goal, but it's about focusing on the little steps beforehand to get there.
"And that's about preparation, and going into these games with confidence because you've done everything you can."
The Knights have beaten Canberra in both clashes this season, 24-14 at home in round four and 28-6 away in round 22. The Raiders will be without champion prop Josh Papali'i through injury and have lost Corey Horsburgh and Sebastian Kris to suspension, but Gagai said all that counts for nothing come kick-off on Sunday.
"Once you get to finals, it's a brand-new competition," Gagai said.
"It's not that what you've already done doesn't mean anything, because what we've built here, leading into the finals, has given us good momentum going in. But the Raiders are in the same position as us and they'll be doing everything they can to get to that grand final.
"It's down to the top-eight teams in the competition and it's a knockout for us all the way now. We've had a bit of success against them [Canberra] this year, but that doesn't matter. We could see a completely different team come Sunday afternoon."
Gagai, who has been battling a stomach virus this week, was awarded life membership at Tuesday's player-of-the-year presentation, along with prop Daniel Saifiti, after both qualified by making their 150th top-grade appearances for the club earlier in the season.
Along the way, Gagai has experienced a roller-coaster of highs and lows during his two stints at the Knights, divided by four highly successful years at Souths.
Gagai was first picked for Queensland and then Australia while playing for Newcastle, yet he also endured the frustration of three wooden-spoon seasons between 2015-17.
"This town has always been awesome, even during those tough years," Gagai said.
"To be on the opposite end, going into finals and hopefully giving them something to cheer about, it's only repaying what they've done for us."
Gagai said nerves were only natural before big games.
"Preparation is important," he said.
"You do everything you can.
"It's exciting times and the nerves are always going to be there, no matter how hard you try to supress them, you're going to be nervous.
"But if you've done everything you can to get ready for the game, it takes away those doubts. So get you preparation right and enjoy every moment."
