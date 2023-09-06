Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal
Photos

Knights veteran Gagai urges teammates to seize the day in finals

By Robert Dillon
September 6 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dane Gagai has urged his teammates to seize the day in the finals. Picture Getty Images
Dane Gagai has urged his teammates to seize the day in the finals. Picture Getty Images

NOBODY needs to remind Dane Gagai how long it has been since Newcastle won an NRL final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.