Chaos erupted in Windale this evening when a collision closed roads and diverted traffic.
The Newcastle Herald understands NSW Ambulance was called to a scene on Lake Street just after 5:15pm on Wednesday 6 September.
A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance told the Herald a man between 18-20 years old was treated at the scene for leg, spinal and pelvic injuries before being taken to John Hunter Hospital.
It is understood the man, who was rising a dirt bike, came off his bike and landed under a small truck.
The Herald is seeking information from local police.
Roads around Windale remain blocked as emergency services clear the scene.
More updates to come.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.