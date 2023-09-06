Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Cardiff South man charged with murder over disappearance of Debra Campbell, missing since 1984

Updated September 7 2023 - 8:06am, first published 7:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Cardiff South man has been charged with murder over the disappearance of a woman in Victoria almost four decades ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.