A Cardiff South man has been charged with murder over the disappearance of a woman in Victoria almost four decades ago.
Peter John Wetzler, 65, is accused of killing Debra Campbell - who went missing from her home in High Street, Windsor, on February 25, 1984.
Detectives from the Missing Persons Squad arrested Mr Wetzler this week and he faced Belmont Local Court on Wednesday.
He is expected to appear before court again on Friday where it is anticipated that police will apply to extradite him to Victoria.
The Newcastle Herald reported in April that detectives searched a Cardiff South home in relation to Ms Campbell's "suspicious disappearance".
The 21-year-old went missing following a disagreement with her fiancé, according to police.
At the time of her disappearance, both Ms Campbell and her 26-year-old partner were members of the Royal Australian Air Force.
A coronial inquest in 1998 found that Ms Campbell was likely deceased, but the circumstances of her death could not be determined.
Ms Campbell's mother, Jean, described her as a "beautiful vibrant girl who had her whole life ahead of her".
"It fills me with incredible sadness that I never got to see her get married or have children, or grow into the wonderful person I was sure she would become," she said in a public statement in April.
"She had the most beautiful smile and looking at these photos again reminds me of how terribly young she was when we lost her.
"Debra's disappearance had immeasurable impact on our family and we continue to feel this to this day."
