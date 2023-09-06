THE founders of Newcastle wine producer and distributor Fourth Wave Wines have listed their luxury beachside home in Merewether.
Frances and Nicholas Crampton purchased the five-bedroom, four-bathroom property 17 Livingstone Street in 2017 after falling in love with its position 200 metres from the beach in a street that runs off Ocean Street.
"The location is probably my favourite feature with the proximity to the beach and the views from the balcony," Ms Crampton said.
"You see whales off the balcony on a regular basis in winter and it's also so close to Bathers Way and Dixon Park. It's just a great spot."
The home is listed for sale with a guide of $5.5 million with Natalie Tonks at Presence Real Estate.
The Cramptons are the second family to live in the home which was built in 2009 and designed with a modern beach house aesthetic.
The upper level features an open-plan living, kitchen and dining space with spotted gum timber flooring, a gas fireplace, 3.5-metre high raked ceilings and large windows to allow natural light to fill the room.
Bi-fold doors flow out to the balcony which captures ocean views to the right and city views to the left.
"The main living area and kitchen are designed to capture those views to the north-east over the beach and everyone who walks up there for the first time gasps and says, 'This is an amazing room'," she said.
"It is so light-filled and airy and very coastal and bright."
The couple has hosted many dinner gatherings over the years on the oversized island bench which spans 3.5 metres in length.
The kitchen also features a range of Miele appliances including an induction cooktop, pyrolytic oven, combi-microwave oven, warming drawer and integrated dishwasher.
A large rumpus room on the lower level flows out to an alfresco area that is designed for entertaining with a barbecue kitchen and a heated self-cleaning swimming pool.
For the kids, there's also a sunken trampoline.
Other spaces include a custom-fitted home office and a multi-purpose room currently utilised as a home gym.
The master has a walk-in robe, ensuite and verandah access, while the guest bedroom has a walk-in robe, ensuite and access to the front courtyard.
The couple founded Fourth Wave Wines in Newcastle in 2009.
The business has since launched more than 45 wine brands including Elephant In the Room, Le Chat Noir, Tread Softly, Farm Hand and See, Hear, Speak No Evil which are sold in independent bottle shops and major retailers such as Dan Murphys.
The brands' distinctive label designs and quality wines have been key to their success.
"We aim to do something eye-catching in the store but then when you drink it, it also delivers on quality and then you go back for more and remember what you had because the labels stick in your mind," she said.
"We started with imported wines - French, Italian and Spanish - so we have a number of brands under those labels and then we have a bunch of Australian brands."
In 2022, Fourth Wave Wines produced and sold just over 1 million cases of wine including natural, biodynamic, alcohol-free and traditional wines.
The couple founded the business in Newcastle when they decided to ditch Sydney in favour of setting up their lives in Frances' hometown.
"We have now got an office in Charlestown with around 20 people working with us and employees in other states," she said.
The plan is to stay local after they sell having begun building a new home on a nearby street in the same suburb.
However, their next home will feature one very important addition.
"There is no wine cellar in this house," she said.
"We did think about putting one in but then when we bought the other property we decided we would save it for the next place."
The house is open for inspection on September 9 at 12 noon.
