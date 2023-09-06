In the market for a pub? Wallsend's Lemon Grove Hotel listed for sale

WALLSEND'S Lemon Grove Hotel is the latest pub to hit the market in the Newcastle and Hunter region.
The pub, which dates back to around 1875, was listed for sale via expressions of interest this week with HTL Property.
A price guide was not available, however, the hotel has 17 gaming machine entitlements on the floor, so it could fetch a significant sum.
If you have ever scanned the wines on offers at Dan Murphys, there's a good chance you've come across a bottle from Fourth Wave Wines.
Since 2009, the Newcastle-based wine producer and importer business has launched more than 45 wine brands including Elephant In the Room, Le Chat Noir, Tread Softly and Farm Hand.
Frances and Nicholas Crampton are the founders of Fourth Wave Wines and this week they listed their luxury beachside home in Merewether for sale with a guide of $5.5 million.
After months of consecutive rises, house prices in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie have recorded their first fall in five months.
CoreLogic's latest national Home Value Index (HVI) revealed that houses in the region recorded a drop of 0.4 per cent in August.
The median house value in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie is $857,349, down from $865,109.
Almost every suburb across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie has recorded a drop in house prices since the beginning of spring last year.
However, there are a handful that bucked the trend, with nine suburbs across the region recording a lift in their median house price in the past 12 months.
Falling prices don't appear to be affecting the top end of the market.
A record has been set in the beachside suburb of Redhead following the off-market sale of a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with Belle Property.
A popular wellness retreat venue at the base of the Watagan Mountains is on the market.
A secluded property offers three dwellings, including one with a large open-plan space that is ideal for yoga workshops.
Harcourts Newcastle listing agent Fleur Hagen said the property offered a variety of options and could also be used as a residence, a wedding venue or an Airbnb rental.
Tighes Hill was recently predicted to be one of Newcastle's top-growth suburbs over the next 12 months.
The fringe suburb is certainly popular with buyers, with just 18 sales in Tighes Hill so far this year.
The auction of a renovated home at 22 Margaret Street last weekend proved just how in-demand property in the suburb is after 10 buyers registered to bid for the three-bedroom home at auction.
Short-stay accommodation listings are on the rise.
A new report from the Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA) this week revealed that Cessnock and Port Stephens are among the top regional NSW areas with a growing number of short-term rentals.
Stronger returns for investors were a driving factor behind a rise in short-term rentals, according to REIA president Hayden Groves.
On the hunt for a new home?
This spectacular property at 75 Marks Point Road, Marks Point is described by Belle Property listing agents Anthony Di Nardo and Jackson Morgan as a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity.
Positioned on 1384 square metres of absolute waterfront land, this home offers panoramic views of Lake Macquarie.
