Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Hunter Wetlands Centre 'bear hunt' one of many school holiday activities planned during National Biodiversity Month

LR
By Lisa Rockman
September 8 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The diversity of bird life at Hunter Wetlands Centre is one reason to visit this unique Shortland ecosystem.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.