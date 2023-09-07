Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Oxford support club ahead of Newcastle women's hockey grand final

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
September 8 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OXFORDS coach Thea O'Sullivan says her premier league squad will embrace a weekend off and support the club's other teams, seniors and juniors, also flying the flag at finals time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.