OXFORDS coach Thea O'Sullivan says her premier league squad will embrace a weekend off and support the club's other teams, seniors and juniors, also flying the flag at finals time.
Having already booked a spot in the Newcastle District Women's Hockey Association decider on September 16, courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Gosford, minor premiers Oxfords now turn their attention elsewhere.
A few of the younger brigade, such as Sylvia Knott, Tori Adamson and Lily Crockett, will actually double up in end-of-season showdowns for girl's competitions on Friday night.
Second and third grade matches follow on Saturday.
Rosalie Frichot (thumb) is racing the fitness clock to make next weekend.
Natalie Stawhorn, Niamh Dixon and Amy Stewart are among those current players who featured in a title hat-trick for Oxfords between 2018 and 2020.
Saturday's preliminary final sees Gosford tackle Souths, who rallied late to eliminate Regals last weekend, at Newcastle International Hockey Centre (5pm).
In the men's draw Maitland visit Gosford on Sunday (1:30pm), with top-ranked Norths already through to a 13th straight decider on September 17.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.