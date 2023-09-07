Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Kieran Davies threatens elderly man, steals car at Tenambit

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
September 8 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN ELDERLY man found himself staring down the pointy end of a kitchen knife after he opened the door to a stranger in an act of kindness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.