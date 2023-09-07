Black Top next for Million Dollar Chase qualifier Weffalee Shield

Quorrobolong's Tony Forbes will target Black Top heats next week with Weffalee Shield after he became the first Hunter-trained dog to make the Million Dollar Chase semi-finals.
Weffalee Shield started well from box eight to lead in the Taree regional final (537m) on Wednesday but was run down late by Nora's Boy and Sunshine Lily. The third place was enough to secure a spot in MDC semis on October 6 at Wentworth Park. Those winners progress to the grand final.
"I thought the performance was good, he was only about a metre off his best time there," Forbes said. "He just ran into better dogs on the day. That's racing.
"We'll go to The Gardens on the 15th for Black Top heats and hopefully he gets a start in the final. Then onto the semis on the 6th, racing to get into a million dollar race, so that'll be a thrill."
On Friday, The Gardens has a 12-race meeting from 2.50pm. Cessnock has trials on Sunday from 9am.
