NINE weeks ago I believe Adam O'Brien threw his coaching manual out the window after their defeat by Penrith; I find it as obvious as the nose on your face. Their style of play has changed dramatically. They're backing each other, and with this new lease on life offloading tries have come. Their defence has improved out of sight, and they are stopping their opposition in their tracks and knocking them backwards. I think O'Brien took a good look at how Penrith played the game, and it quickly changed his mindset on how to coach in this day and age. In my opinion it has probably saved his coaching career, which was floundering.