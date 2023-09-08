JAN Trevillian ("Knights critics must be eating humble pie", Letters, 5/9): I love the smell of mothballs at the footy as old fans return.
The 2022 season was extremely frustrating and our team's attitude was questionable at best.
At one game, I found myself apologising to my daughter, who attends most home games with me, after another weak loss.
But I think the attitude of new signings such as Jackson Hastings, pictured, and Tyson Gamble this year, players prepared to fight for every inch and never give in, has rubbed off on the rest of the team.
Win or lose, we know this team will give us all they've got and that's all the true supporters ever want.
I BELIEVE the unsung hero of the Newcastle Knights, director of football Peter Parr, needs to be thanked for his hand in the turnaround of their form, for standing up to administration and for reshaping the confidence of the team. The work and commitment of Parr, Adam O'Brien and all the coaching staff is outstanding. The buzz around the town reminds me of the great times of old. The Cowboys' loss is our gain. Go Knights!
NINE weeks ago I believe Adam O'Brien threw his coaching manual out the window after their defeat by Penrith; I find it as obvious as the nose on your face. Their style of play has changed dramatically. They're backing each other, and with this new lease on life offloading tries have come. Their defence has improved out of sight, and they are stopping their opposition in their tracks and knocking them backwards. I think O'Brien took a good look at how Penrith played the game, and it quickly changed his mindset on how to coach in this day and age. In my opinion it has probably saved his coaching career, which was floundering.
NSW Energy Minister Penny Sharp has stated that the government does not want coal-fired power stations to be open one day longer than needed, so why is her government considering extending the life of the Eraring coal-fired power station? In 2022, forced blackouts due to the unreliability of our coal-fired power stations left the grid short of capacity for months. It doesn't make sense to waste taxpayers' money on propping up this outmoded and polluting form of energy when there are ample opportunities to back clean energy projects.
The solar and batteries project for NSW public schools and the Waratah Super Battery are two examples. The NSW Electricity Supply and Reliability Review said just this week that an extension to Eraring 'is only one solution and the NSW government has the option to mitigate these risks' if required. By accelerating the renewables rollout, the Eraring closure can be done on time. All that is needed is the political will.
REGARDING Clive Jensen ("Why I'm voting 'no' on Voice", Letters, 4/9): Mr Jensen, I have read Australia's constitution and have reached the opinion that, Part III - The House of Representatives and Part V - Powers of the Parliament, already divides Australians by race. After reading the Uluru Statement from the Heart and the Proposed Constitutional Amendment I am of the opinion that a 'yes' vote will not be racially divisive. The proposed constitution alteration provides recognition to our Indigenous people and gives them a Voice on matters that relate to them.
The government of the day will have the power to make laws relating to this Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures. Unlike an opinion, which is a judgement based on facts, a belief is a conviction based on cultural or personal faith, morality, or values. I encourage everyone to do their own research and come to an informed opinion before voting on whether or not to change Australian's constitution.
I THINK John Farnham has every right to allow the 'yes' supporters to use his song if he believes it's a just cause. Any argument on either side of the debate surrounding the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum should be kept civil. Calling people minions and cronies for having the same opinion as the Prime Minister is unnecessary.
REGARDLESS of the exact cost, keeping Eraring open will burden the NSW public by drawing upon the public purse and adding to adverse climate impacts ("Power plant cost estimate in dispute", Newcastle Herald 5/9). The Minns government could instead grab this opportunity to accelerate the rollout of renewables and battery storage and ramp up energy efficiency measures. We can't afford to keep falling back into the polluting past.
MITCH Hudson's opinion ("Why can't we all be the same", Letters, 26/8), scrapes the tip of the iceberg that I believe has been around for decades. We're also segregated by what job we do and if we deserve a pay rise. Recently, people tend to look down their noses if you hold up the line by using cash instead of plastic.
PRIME Minister Anthony Albanese recently asked Labor voters and supporters to campaign towards a 'yes' vote in the Voice referendum to help get it over the line. Considering Labor got into power federally with 32 per cent of the national vote at the last election, in my opinion the chances of a 'yes' win in the Voice look bleak.
MAC Maguire called me predictable? ("Been there, done that", Letters, 25/8) but I've just read roughly his tenth letter to the Herald banging about voting 'yes' ("Not much to 'no' vote for me", Letters, 5/9). We get it mate, you're voting 'yes'. Good on you. I respect your choice. How about you do the same and respect my choice to vote 'no'?
DURING Dementia Action Week (September 18-24 ) we are encouraging people to learn more about the signs and symptoms of the condition and how to make their communities more accessible to people living with dementia. There are estimated to be more than 400,000 Australians living with dementia and more than 1.5 million involved in their care. Those numbers are set to rise.
As dementia diagnoses increase, it's important to learn more about the signs and symptoms and how to make our communities more accessible to people living with dementia. That's why this year's theme for Dementia Action Week is "Act Now for a Dementia-Friendly Future"
Many people can continue to live well with dementia, but it's important they feel supported in their community.
Greater awareness helps to create discussion and break down stigma or barriers that could stop people from seeking help.
Increasing our understanding of dementia can make a big difference to the lives of people around us who are impacted.
There are things we can all do to make our communities more dementia-friendly.
