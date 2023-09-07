Trainer Jamie Bond eyes three in a row with Kenley a Newcastle

Maitland trainer Jamie Bond hopes Kenley can storm home again, this time from a wide start, when he strives for a hat-trick at Newcastle on Friday night.
Kenley has had three starts for Bond since coming from Victorian trainer Russell Jack for new owner Craig Lindsay. He has had second-row draws in his three starts at Newcastle, coming from well back to win his past two.
Bond hands the reins to daughter Aleisha on Friday night and her concession claim has kept him in the same grade as last week's race, although they have a wide gate, seven, this time in the last. The trainer was unsure where Kenley would settle from the draw.
"The replays I've seen of him off the front, he seems to come out OK, but they haven't really pushed him off the arm. They've just let him work into it," Bond said. "It will be Aleisha's first drive on him so it will be just play it safe and see how he comes out, then weigh it up."
