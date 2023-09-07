ONE of the oldest pubs in Wallsend is on the market.
The Lemon Grove Hotel was listed for sale via expressions of interest this week with HTL Property selling agents Blake Edwards and Daniel Dragicevic.
Mr Edwards and Mr Dragicevic were contacted but were unable to comment on the listing or provide a price guide.
According to the listing, the hotel has 17 gaming machine entitlements on the floor, 15 of which are owned by the venue and two of which are leased from a third party.
The hotel also offers an opportunity for the new owner to create a sports bar with architectural plans in place to expand the current set-up.
The pub was recently granted approval to trade until 2am.
In addition to the bar, the hotel includes a dining area, TAB facilities and a two-bedroom manager's flat and five pub-style accommodation rooms.
A string of pubs marketed with HTL Property have sold across Newcastle and the Hunter region in the past 12 months including the Lambton Park Hotel and Northumberland Hotel in Lambton, Sunnyside Tavern in Broadmeadow and The Commonwealth Hotel in Cooks Hill.
They also sold the Beach Hotel in Merewether for a sum understood to be around $30 million.
In May, HTL Property's listing of East Maitland's Bank Hotel, which is owned by Laundy Hotels, hit the market for sale with price expectations above $20 million.
According to CoreLogic records, the Lemon Grove Hotel has changed hands five times since 1998 and was last sold in 2018.
The pub has a long history in Wallsend.
The Lemon Grove Hotel was built in around 1875 and took its name from the lemon grove farm on which it was built, known as the Lemon Grove Estate.
Originally the property of Ann Clarke, the Lemon Grove Estate was subdivided after her death and much of the town was built on her former land.
Expressions of interest close on October 4 at 12 noon.
