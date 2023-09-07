GUNS, an extendable baton and a stash of drugs have allegedly been uncovered during a police raid in the Maitland area.
Two men were due to front court today after they were arrested and had a dozen charges levelled against them.
Detectives from the Port Stephens and Hunter proactive crime team swooped on a Gillieston Heights home about 8.30am yesterday as part of an investigation into drug supply and firearms in the area.
Police said two firearms, an extendable baton, 119 grams of an illicit drug known as GHB, and 16.6 grams of methamphetamine were discovered during the search on Champion Crescent.
The drugs and firearms were seized for forensic testing, police said, along with electronic devices and cash.
A 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were arrested at the scene and taken to Maitland Police Station.
The younger man faces 10 charges, including two counts each of drug supply, possessing a restricted substance, and possessing an unauthorised pistol.
He was also charged with possessing a prohibited drug and having suspected stolen goods at the premises.
The older man was charged with hindering or resisting police.
Both were refused bail and spent the night in custody ahead of fronting Maitland Local Court on Thursday.
The region's proactive crime team launched an investigation into drug supply and firearms in the Maitland area earlier this month, and have carried out extensive enquiries.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.