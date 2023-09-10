Stakes are lower than you think on Voice vote if you're not Indigenous

There has been so much carnage and death on our roads of late, and given there is much better access to technology, I really believe that prior to young drivers picking up their P plates they sit through a movie or virtual reality putting them in the driver's seat, subjecting them to every aspect of car to car, car to truck, car to bike, car to pedestrian and car to animal collisions. Show them every aspect; the injuries, death, anguish and heartbreak. Show paramedics, police and fire crews rescuing people and removing bodies, and crying parents arriving on scene. You might say this is a bit over the top, but it might save someone's life. Let's use technology to prevent some ill-prepared drivers getting involved in these possible scenarios. I think Mechanized Death is accessible online.