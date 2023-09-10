Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes September 11 2023

By Letters to the Editor
Updated September 11 2023 - 8:14am, first published 4:30am
Stakes are lower than you think on Voice vote if you're not Indigenous
THE upcoming referendum is asking us to add a section to the constitution to recognise Indigenous Australians as the First Peoples of Australia, and to provide for a representative body to be created to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people an opportunity for input into federal government decisions that directly affect them. The Parliament of the day will make the laws in relation to the composition, functions, powers and procedures of the Indigenous Voice body.

