Stakes are lower than you think on Voice vote if you're not Indigenous

THE upcoming referendum is asking us to add a section to the constitution to recognise Indigenous Australians as the First Peoples of Australia, and to provide for a representative body to be created to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people an opportunity for input into federal government decisions that directly affect them. The Parliament of the day will make the laws in relation to the composition, functions, powers and procedures of the Indigenous Voice body.
From my perspective, this is a straightforward, modest and long-overdue proposition. Should the 'yes' vote carry the majority, what would be the worst that could happen? That nothing changes. The best that could result from a 'yes' vote would be that there will be significant progress in recognition, respect and 'closing the gap' in health, education and social justice for Indigenous Australians. What good would a 'no' vote do?
AT this referendum I will be voting 'no'. I will be voting 'no' because I want to protect the Australian value of equality. I was raised to believe that being an Australian meant everyone in this country is equal. Be they rich or poor, a new migrant or from a family with an Australian history, or black or white. In fact, I thought equality was the very value that defines who we are as modern Australians. And I thought equality was the value on which the Labor Party was built.
Indeed, Peter Lalor, the leader of the Eureka Stockade, went to great lengths in the years after the battle to fight for the principle of equality within the Victorian Parliament. The writers of the Australian constitution looked directly at what Lalor achieved for Victorians and based our constitution squarely on the principle of equality, and it is the belief in equality that defines our soldiers.
I believe it is important that we protect the principle that each and everyone of us has an equal say in our democracy. It is the value of equality that makes an Australian an "Aussie'. That's why I'll be voting 'no'. Simply because my Aboriginal mate is my equal and I'll do what I can to support him, as I hope he will support me.
WHEN I got my driving licence 35 years ago I watched an American driving movie, Mechanized Death. It was so horrific that I left my car there overnight and bussed it home. It was designed to show young prospective drivers the results of carnage and death caused by their lack of driving knowledge and the end results of their belief that they were indestructible while behind the wheel of a metal missile.
There has been so much carnage and death on our roads of late, and given there is much better access to technology, I really believe that prior to young drivers picking up their P plates they sit through a movie or virtual reality putting them in the driver's seat, subjecting them to every aspect of car to car, car to truck, car to bike, car to pedestrian and car to animal collisions. Show them every aspect; the injuries, death, anguish and heartbreak. Show paramedics, police and fire crews rescuing people and removing bodies, and crying parents arriving on scene. You might say this is a bit over the top, but it might save someone's life. Let's use technology to prevent some ill-prepared drivers getting involved in these possible scenarios. I think Mechanized Death is accessible online.
I WOULD suggest Aaron Buman is living in a fantasy land if he thinks removing cash from society will reduce drug usage (Letters 6/9). While I don't have firsthand experience, there is plenty of anecdotal evidence that many drug dealers have tap-and-go on their phones or have more traditional EFTPOS machines that allow tapping or use of a PIN as method of payment for those who don't carry cash. I would suggest next time Mr Buman goes to the markets he takes note of the number of stallholders with cashless payments; most of them, I would suggest. Getting cashless payment apps on your phone or an EFTPOS machine is extremely easy now. All a cashless society will do is provide big business and government better control over us; it most certainly will not stop criminal activity.
THE Albanese government's talk about acting on climate change, avoiding extinctions, and protecting the environment is flawless. It's a pity their record for action is already looking pretty grim. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek's recent coal mine approvals go against overwhelming scientific evidence. New fossil fuel development is incompatible with a safe climate future. Under Labor, Australia's emissions also rose by 0.9 per cent last year. Recognising how broken our environmental protection and biodiversity conservation law is, Ms Plibersek promised environmental law reform over a year ago. How many more polluting projects will proceed while we are waiting?
LONGTIME Coalition critics Richard Ryan and Mac Maguire have advised us that they are going to vote 'yes' for The Voice ("Howard's rallying cry backfires" and "Not much to 'no' vote for me", Letters, 5/9). Well, that should cause a swing in the polls.
ON the front page of the Newcastle Herald last week ('Finals footy the hottest ticket in town', Newcastle Herald 5/9), there were four Newcastle Knights players. I was wondering where in Newcastle they grew up.
GRAHAME Danaher ("Brutal cycle in energy transition", Letters, 1/9), if 82 percent of government subsidies go to the coal industry and only 18 percent go to renewable, as these are the numbers, could you please explain your correspondence? I'm confused. It's about time climate change sceptics are held accountable. The warmest winter since records began, there's another one you might shed some light on.
BARRY Reed ("PM seems to cop the brunt", Letters, 2/9), only one in three voters were willing to buy Albo's sausages, which are quickly losing their sizzle just like the Voice, directly at the last poll, because Albo won't reveal what's in his secret recipe. October 14 is a very important day; it's Caulfield Guineas Day in Melbourne and Royal Randwick hosts the first running of the King Charles III stakes and the Everest. Hopefully my horse-racing interests supplement the crumbs I earn selling snags.
