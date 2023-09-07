Newcastle Herald
Kevin Smith denies murdering Daniel Pettersson at Jesmond, claims self-defence

By Sam Rigney
Updated September 7 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 2:30pm
AGGRESSIVE, agitated and increasingly desperate to see his ex-partner and their child, Daniel Pettersson's behaviour on the day he was stabbed to death at a home in Jesmond was so forceful that it was "almost inevitable" that his rival Kevin George Smith would be forced to defend himself, a jury has been told.

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

