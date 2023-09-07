"It wasn't Kevin Smith that was going into another person's house on January 6," Mr Krisenthal said. "It wasn't Kevin Smith who was banging on the house saying "let me f---ing in". Kevin Smith was at his residence, minding his own business. He wasn't out and about creating scenes and wanting violence. Is it really plausible after all the evidence you've heard that he used the weapon to assault Daniel Pettersson out of frustration or anger when he had already declined the invitation to go out and fight. Or based on the evidence do your thoughts immediately go to Daniel Pettersson as being the person whose anger and frustration led him to be the one that attended Michael Street with the intention of assaulting the accused? You might think that the behaviour of Daniel Pettersson on that day was so aggressive and so forceful that to some extent it was almost inevitable that Kevin Smith would have to act and defend himself as he did."

