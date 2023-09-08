UPDATED - 11:30am, September 8:
Damaging winds over the NSW alpine region are extending into the Hunter, and southern and central ranges, on Friday morning, the Bureau of Meteorology says.
Newcastle can expect winds of up to 45km/h into the evening. A thunderstorm warning is in place across the coast for early afternoon.
EARLIER- 8am, September 8:
In an update released just before 5am, the agency highlighted a wind warning area in the Upper Hunter stretching from north of Scone and just eat of Merriwa down through Singleton and to the edge of Maitland.
A gale wind warning is also in place for the Hunter coastline on Friday.
"Strong winds averaging 50 to 60km/h with damaging wind gusts of around 90km/h are possible about elevated terrain in the southern and central ranges from early this morning. The risk will also extend to parts of the Hunter for a period late this morning before easing during the early afternoon. Winds about the ranges are likely to ease during Friday evening," the update said.
"Locations which may be affected include Scone, Braidwood, Goulburn, Adaminaby, Nimmitabel and Khancoban."
The Hunter State Emergency Service said it had an average night in terms of calls for help, despite the wild winds that blew through the region.
EARLIER- September 7:
WILD WINDS are expected to hit the Hunter early tomorrow morning.
A severe weather warning was issued for Newcastle, Maitland, Cessnock and Scone on Thursday afternoon.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned a "vigorous cold front" could bring gusty winds and thunderstorms to the region as it pushes offshore on Friday.
The risk of damaging winds and strong wind gusts will extend to parts of the Hunter for a period late on Friday morning, the BOM warning said.
"Winds about the Hunter are expected to ease during early Friday afternoon," it said.
The winds developed in-land over Thursday, expected to reach the coast early tomorrow morning.
The State Emergency Service (SES) has urged residents to move their cars undercover or away from trees, secure loose items outside, stay away from fallen powerlines and monitor conditions.
For storm assistance call 132 500, or in a life-threatening emergency, call triple zero.
An updated weather warning is expected to be issued by the BOM at 11pm on Thursday.
A high fire danger rating is in place across the Hunter as warm conditions and wild winds combine.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.