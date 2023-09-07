WILD WINDS are expected to hit the Hunter early tomorrow morning.
A severe weather warning was issued for Newcastle, Maitland, Cessnock and Scone on Thursday afternoon.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned a "vigorous cold front" could bring gusty winds and thunderstorms to the region as it pushes offshore on Friday.
The risk of damaging winds and strong wind gusts will extend to parts of the Hunter for a period late on Friday morning, the BOM warning said.
"Winds about the Hunter are expected to ease during early Friday afternoon," it said.
The winds developed in land over Thursday, expected to reach the coast early tomorrow morning.
The State Emergency Service (SES) has urged residents to move their cars undercover or away from trees, secure loose items outside, stay away from fallen powerlines and monitor conditions.
For storm assistance call 132 500, or in a life-threatening emergency, call triple zero.
An updated weather warning is expected to be issued by the BOM at 11pm on Thursday.
A high fire danger rating is in place across the Hunter as warm conditions and wild winds combine.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.