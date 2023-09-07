WILD WINDS are expected to hit the Hunter early tomorrow morning.
A severe weather warning was issued for Newcastle, Maitland, Cessnock and Scone on Thursday afternoon.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned a "vigorous cold front" could bring gusty winds and thunderstorms to the region as it pushes offshore on Friday.
The risk of damaging winds and strong wind gusts will extend to parts of the Hunter for a period late on Friday morning, the BOM warning said.
"Winds about the Hunter are expected to ease during early Friday afternoon," it said.
The State Emergency Service (SES) has urged residents to move their cars undercover or away from trees, secure loose items outside, stay away from fallen powerlines and monitor conditions.
For storm assistance call 132 500, or in a life-threatening emergency, call triple zero.
An updated weather warning will be issued by the BOM about 5pm.
