Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Newcastle, Maitland, Scone, Cessnock told to brace for damaging winds

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 7 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The warning area. Picture by BOM
The warning area. Picture by BOM

WILD WINDS are expected to hit the Hunter early tomorrow morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.