THE early morning sets at multi-day music festivals are challenging for the best of performers.
The crowd is often nursing a hangover and finding a strong coffee is usually the audience's most pressing issue.
Watty Thompson had the assignment last year of opening the second day of Dashville Skyline. With his trademark ginger locks and mutton chops, stuffed underneath an Akubra, Thompson's appearance sparked an initial curiosity.
But once Thompson took to the microphone, he held your attention. The blend of Australian bush folk balladry, with rock and country revealed an innately talented songwriter.
"Walking into there last spring felt like home," Thompson says of Dashville. "It just felt so familiar."
Thompson will return to Dashville Skyline this spring and will be higher up the bill after a breakout six months, which has seen the release of his Australian Music Prize-nominated debut album and sell-out shows.
Thompson grew up near Echuca before spending 13 years in Melbourne playing guitar in noisy rock bands like Sheriff and The Neptune Power Federation.
Six weeks before the first COVID lockdown in 2020, Thompson moved to Gerangamete in the Otway Ranges and the pandemic gave him an opportunity to develop elaborate arrangements for a batch of solo songs he'd been writing for years.
When I was younger I used to kick myself for not having started [earlier], but in hindsight, it wasn't time to start.- Watty Thompson
Those solo songs would be released in April on Thompson's ambitious debut.
"It's a debut record with a lot of years of dreaming about it," he says.
"When I was younger I used to kick myself for not having started [earlier], but in hindsight, it wasn't time to start. "It all naturally fell together when it was the right time in life."
In among the lashings of violins, horns, flutes, lap steel guitar and Thompson's inescapably gruff Australian drawl, there's rich storytelling.
Thompson touches on everything from the pitfalls of city living (City To Run), alcoholism (A Revolving Lament), the environment (The Beauty That Surrounds Ya) and dreams unfulfilled (On Your Shoulder).
"That first album are first-hand stories and an introduction to myself, but they're all written knowing they're all-too relatable subjects and everyone goes through most of the topics on it.
"It's a good way to make people feel comfortable by breaking down the walls with a bit of humour and have bit of a laugh together."
After completing a tour with his Total Fire Band - that oscillates between eight and 10 members - Thompson's most recent run of shows have been a stripped back "Come and Have a Cuppa With Me" tour.
The shows have seen Thompson perform around a self-made fake campfire, built from an upside fan, fairy lights, gap filler and spray-painted styrofoam.
"A lot of hours went into that before the Victorian shows and my mates down here said there would be no way I could fly it to NSW and I had to prove them wrong," he says. "I boxed it up and managed to get it to Newtown, so the flames were burning bright up the Midnight Special there.
"It remains at a friend's house in Enmore. I wasn't prepared to do the big box up to bring it back. I'll pick it up one day."
The warm reception to the album means for the first time Thompson will perform at the Meredith Festival in December.
Thompson has worked in the volunteer set-up crew since 2008 at Meredith and sister festival Golden Plains for free tickets.
"This December I'll play it and it'll be my 29th time attending," he says. "It's always been my ultimate goal to one day present my music on that platform."
You can catch Watty Thompson at Dashville Skyline when it returns from September 28 to October 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.