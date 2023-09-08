Newcastle Herald

'Appalling neglect' shows we're failing kids in need

September 9 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE are few positives to take away from the findings of a review the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) commissioned over the treatment of two young boys in care. Children's Court Magistrate Tracy Sheedy branded the treatment of the children "appalling neglect" after they were removed from their mother's care to experience abuse and serious psychological harm at the hands of strangers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.