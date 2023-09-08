'Appalling neglect' shows we're failing kids in need

THERE are few positives to take away from the findings of a review the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) commissioned over the treatment of two young boys in care. Children's Court Magistrate Tracy Sheedy branded the treatment of the children "appalling neglect" after they were removed from their mother's care to experience abuse and serious psychological harm at the hands of strangers.
Clearly, this is not how the system is supposed to work.
The children at the centre of the review, given the pseudonyms 'Finn' and 'Lincoln' Hughes, were in Years 6 and 7 when they were first removed from their mother, just months after their father's death in February, 2019. They had two younger siblings housed separately for most of their time in care leading up to DCJ resuming their case management in August, 2022.
The boys were shuffled between their mother Lisa Hughes' ex-husband, foster carers, and emergency care placements which blew out to well beyond the recommended time frame of just weeks, to 14 months.
Since being removed from their mother's care they were the subject of eight Risk of Serious Harm (RoSH) reports and eight other reports to the department concerning serious self-harm, educational neglect, physical abuse, and risk of significant physical harm.
Lincoln said he was physically abused by one worker who struck him in what he described as "like a full on punch".
Former National Children's Commissioner for the Australian Human Rights Commission Megan Mitchell's report, reported exclusively by the Newcastle Herald on Thursday, pointed the finger at numerous systemic failures. They included workforce skills shortages, a dearth of available foster carers and a lack of housing suitable to meet children's needs in communities they were familiar with.
"It could be argued that the deterioration in the children's wellbeing, the nature and level of concerns raised, and the lack of timely efforts to address these warranted earlier intervention," Ms Mitchell found.
"The lack of continued constructive engagement with the children's mother to help her address her issues, and the failure to adequately support the foster care placement, presented missed opportunities."
On one hand, the transparency around the system's shortcomings is commendable. Such incidents must be more than statistics; they demand soul-searching from the organisations involved, and offer a turning point to prevent repeated shortfalls linked to the same loopholes or blind spots.
On the other, though, two children have found themselves thrust into a care system that has failed to live up to their name. Few would argue the outcomes here are acceptable, let alone ideal. While we may not be where we wish to be, reports like this one help us determine where we are in relation to our goals. If the mechanisms for children in need cannot meet that crucial goal, it is clear that we require change.
If the mechanisms designed to assist children in need cannot meet that crucial goal, it is abundantly clear that we require new systems.
