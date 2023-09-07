Celebrations and thanks as Singleton to Newcastle trains secured

Newcastle Herald
Two Trains for Singleton secure permanent Newcastle services

By Newsroom
Updated September 7 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 1:54pm
A CAMPAIGN of more than a decade is claiming victory after the state government made extra trains between Newcastle and Singleton permanent.

