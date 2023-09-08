October 1 Topi Open Range Farm at Bungwahl will be open from 10am to 2pm with pop-up stands from Palms Artisan Bakery, Topi Hill Organics, Utopia Trees, Coomba Little Farm, Sugar Creek Orchard, Farm to Fridge and The Natural Deodorant. High Tea with Nadine the Cake Queen at Topi Open Range Farm, Bungwahl, 10am to 3pm, costs $50 per person, bookings essential. Stop by the "In the Paddock Chat" at Wootton's Great Lakes Paddocks from 11am to 4pm, and Hardwood Espresso at Wootton from 10am to 3pm. The Wootton Community Network will be serving devonshire tea at the Wootton Hall and The Coastal Brewing Company tap room will be open from 11am to 6pm.