The Great Lakes Food Trail's spring edition is kicking off this month with a long table lunch at Wootton.
The ticketed event will be held at Great Lakes Paddocks on September 24.
"The lunch will be led by two renowned foodies - Chef Sarah (Sarah Wilton) and Nadine the Cake Queen (Nadine McCristal-Cavenagh)," Great Lakes Food Trail president Sue Williams says.
In another first, the Great Lakes Food Trail will be a "rolling event" where producers will open their doors (or farm gates) to the public over three days between September 24 and October 1.
"It will allow people a bit more flexibility to spend more time at each venue," Williams explains.
"As people become much more conscious around the food and drink that they consume, the Food Trail provides them with the opportunity to see first-hand and ask producers and providores questions."
The Spring Food Trail events will run as follows:
September 24 Long Table Lunch with Chef Sarah and Nadine the Cake Queen at Great Lakes Paddocks at Wootton from noon to 3pm. Cost is $135 per person. Bookings essential.
September 29 The Coastal Brewing Company's Brew Experience Day from 7am to 2pm, $100, book by emailing helen@thecoastalbrewingcompany.com. Plus, say hello to the Wootton Community Network and Wootton Creative Alliance at the Wootton Hall from 10am to 3pm.
September 30 The Old Inn Road Vineyard at Bulahdelah is open 9am to 4pm. Visit Hardwood Espresso at Wootton from 10am to 3pm. The Coastal Brewing Company will be open for tastings from 11am to 6pm.
October 1 Topi Open Range Farm at Bungwahl will be open from 10am to 2pm with pop-up stands from Palms Artisan Bakery, Topi Hill Organics, Utopia Trees, Coomba Little Farm, Sugar Creek Orchard, Farm to Fridge and The Natural Deodorant. High Tea with Nadine the Cake Queen at Topi Open Range Farm, Bungwahl, 10am to 3pm, costs $50 per person, bookings essential. Stop by the "In the Paddock Chat" at Wootton's Great Lakes Paddocks from 11am to 4pm, and Hardwood Espresso at Wootton from 10am to 3pm. The Wootton Community Network will be serving devonshire tea at the Wootton Hall and The Coastal Brewing Company tap room will be open from 11am to 6pm.
