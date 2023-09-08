Game-on for weekend reads: Knights; wetlands bear hunt; hot new Merewether brews; New Annual buzz and more

Take a look at what's inside the Herald Weekender, September 9.
What's behind the Knights success this year? The team's high performance manager Matthew Jay takes Jim Kellar step by step through the work needed to get to the finals.
Modus is bringing two clever drink products to the market: Aussie cerveza in bottles and pineapple tepache. Jim Kellar finds out the story behind the Merewether-made tipples.
Hunter Wetlands Centre is gearing up for The Great Teddy Bear Hunt: Explore the Wetlands. As Lisa Rockman discovers, the fun event is a clever way to promote the importance of wetland conservation.
What was it like to work on the Snowy Mountains Scheme? A former worker tells Mike Scanlon the mighty infrastructure project not only shaped parts of the nation's history, but the lives of many migrant families.
There are plenty of concerts coming to the Hunter this spring and summer. From McCartney, Pink, The Corrs, Matchbox Twenty & more, Josh Leeson checks out the list.
More than 70 local drummers will support NOISE, an 18-minute dance extravaganza by Queensland's Dancenorth, at the New Annual festival. Jim Kellar talks to a father and daughter taking part in the event.
Most pet owners would say their animal friends are the best therapists, and research backs up their claim. Animal-assisted therapy is a proven mood-booster and reduces stress, Tarnya Davis writes.
Besides the footy, Volksfest and a massive book fair are just two other events on the weekend's crammed calendar.
