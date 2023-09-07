A FEDERATION-era home at The Junction has pulled in one of the suburb's highest sale prices.
The sprawling five-bedroom, four-bathroom property, known as 'Hilton', at 112 Bar Beach Avenue sold for $4,375,000 this week with Presence Real Estate selling agent Natalie Tonks.
Ms Tonks described it as one of the suburb's iconic homes when the property hit the market in July.
The listing drew strong interest from buyers throughout the campaign with 187 enquiries and 121 groups at the open house inspections.
Occupying 910 square metres in the heart of The Junction, the double brick home boasts period features such as bay windows with leadlight details, original fireplaces and ornate plasterwork on the 12-foot-high ceilings.
The addition of a garage at the rear of the home includes an upper level with an open-plan living area, a bathroom and a large kitchenette with two bar fridges and a keg fridge with a tap.
The property was last sold in 2014 for $2,175,000, according to CoreLogic records.
The property changed hands several times since it was first purchased in 1914 when its owners Mary and Alexander Adams sold the property for the sum of £150, according to original handwritten documents that had been passed on to the seller.
The sale price places it as the second most expensive residential property in the suburb.
A suburb record was set in October 2021 following the sale of a six-bedroom Hamptons-style home in at 31 Bar Beach Avenue that sold for $4.7 million.
The property was rebuilt after it was bought as a dilapidated three-bedroom property for $2.03 million in September 2020.
The price blitzed the previous suburb record of $3.142 million for 66 Bar Beach Avenue set in 2019.
The median house price in The Junction is $1.85 million, according to CoreLogic.
